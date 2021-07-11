Kristin Anne Couture Wilson
January 27, 1983 — June 26, 2021
Kristin Anne Couture Wilson passed away June 26, 2021, in San Francisco, California. She was born January 27, 1983, in Billings, Montana to Wayne and Elaine Couture.
In 1987, the family moved to Walla Walla. During her childhood and adolescent years, Kristin was a competitive swimmer. She won many local, state and national competitions in swimming. Kristin graduated from DeSales Catholic High School and went on to graduate from Eastern Washington University with a degree in health sciences administration.
Kristin loved being with groups of people. Her motto was Live, Laugh, Love. Everyone she met became her friend. She married Phil Wilson in 2007. They had one daughter, Reese Ryanne Wilson. They later divorced. She had a second son, Andrew Wayne Muriithi. Unfortunately, Kristin became addicted to opioid drugs following several health issues. She often would write on her Facebook page that the struggle was very real as she would try to beat her addiction. Sadly she lost that battle.
Kristin is survived by her daughter, Reese; and her son, Andrew; her parents; her sister, Traci, (brother- in-law) Daniel Richmond; her nephews, Matthew and Alex Buck; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
A memorial service will be held on July 17, at 10:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church, in Millwood, Washington across from West Valley High School; will also be live streamed on Zion Lutheran Church of Millwood Facebook page. The family requests no flowers.
Memorials may be made to Transitions in Spokane, a program to help women end poverty and homelessness.