Kirk A. Holmquist
April 2, 1946 — March 6, 2021
He was born in Seattle., WA., where his father Orval commuted to Bremerton to work in the naval shipyards. His family of four eventually moved there for a year, where he finished first grade.
Soon after this, they relocated to Fort Peck, Montana, as his father obtained a job with the Corps of Engineers as a draftsman for the new dam. Kirk completed second grade there and then moved back to Seattle, where he attended Rosary Parochial School from third through eighth grade. During his last three years there., Kirk involved himself with many activities: he took classical piano lessons and performed at recitals., was on the West Seattle swim team., joined the Boy Scouts and became his troops’ bugler, was one merit badge short of receiving life status., received the Ad Al Tare Dei award from the bishop of the Archdiocese of Seattle., for his religious service to the church., and served as an altar boy for three years. Kirk also played for his school’s basketball team., which placed third at the state championship playoffs in Yakima., became a yo-yo champion by winning contests in the greater Seattle metro area., and finally., Kirk developed an egg route delivery service for neighbors and commercial businesses by finding an egg farmer on Fashion Island to supply him with eggs once a week. He earned four times what a “paperboy made in four days a month.
The business followed Kirk into West Seattle High School the following year. During his freshman year, he played trumpet in the marching band and started playing” rock and roll” on the piano. He joined a band and started earning money by playing at dances. His stay at W.S. was shorted by his father’s promotion and transfer to Walla Walla Corps of Engineers. Kirk entered Walla Walla Public High School as a second quarter sophomore. Architectural drawing was one of his favorite classes. He received a lot of tutoring from his father, Orval, who was a draftsman as well as an engineer. He excelled in this class, turning out renderings that were almost professional. Kirk’s main interest throughout his high school years was playing “rock and roll” music. He played with a band named Hawk and the Randelas, that were quite successful. One of their songs made it to 100 on Billboard. They also went on a 30 day tour with a nationally known black vocal group named the “Drifters.” The tour covered performances in three states: Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. They also backed up Dobie Grey, who had a big hit on the charts called “I’m in with the in-crowd”, Kirk also had a part-time job delivering prescription drugs after school and on Saturdays. He enjoyed working in the pea harvest every summer to earn money for college.
In 1964, Kirk graduated from Wa-Hi and enrolled at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, WA. that fall. His ambition was to become a music teacher, but that all changed when he enrolled in a basic drawing art class taught by a gentleman by the name of Robin Koch. Mr. Koch influenced Kirk greatly and gave him a lot of encouragement, this led to him transferring to Central Washington State College in Ellensburg, WA, where he earned a BA in ed and a MA in art ed. In 1969, Kirk moved to Seattle and started looking for a high school art position to open. Art was “in” in the ‘60s and high school art jobs were scarce. This caused him to look for employment outside of education. He found work with Safeway as a layout artist in their advertising office. Kirk was assigned to drawing the advertisements for the company’s weekly newspaper ads. After working there for about seven months, he became a full-time substitute teacher in the greater Seattle area. His most memorable experience was when he was called on to sub at Seattle Pacific Vocational School for handicapped children. He worked for 30 days there and became very attached to these kids. There were no H.S. Art openings in the area, so he started looking east for an assignment. After searching for months, Kirk landed his first full-time H.S. art position with the Kennewick School District. He taught at Kennewick H.S. his first two years, then transferred to Kamiakin H.S., where he taught for twenty-eight years. Over the years, many of his students won local, and state art contests received scholarships from colleges, universities, and graphic art schools. A lot of his former students are presently working in art positions or related ones.
Kirk retired from teaching in 2001. He enjoyed fishing for small mouth bass and steelhead., picking morel mushrooms in the forest., playing golf all over the area., the challenge of investing in the company’s on “Wall Street,” taking photos of nature, and traveling.
Kirk is survived by: his sister, Kay Spadoni; nephew, Dean Spadoni; niece, Tracy Spadoni; cousins, Mary Jo Londdeck, Karen Beach and Sandi Beach.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 24, at 1 p.m., in Soap Lake at Valley View Memorial, 20174 Rd A NE, Soap Lake, WA 98851