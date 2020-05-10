Kippie K. Locati
Nov. 9, 1946 — March 31, 2019
Kippie K. Locati, 72, died at her home in San Francisco, CA on Mar. 31, 2019, one year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She had survived breast cancer since 2004.
Kip was born on Nov. 9, 1946, to Remo J. and Rose L. “June” Locati in Walla Walla. She grew up on her family’s truck/ onion farm where she acquired a strong work ethic and pride and love of family and heritage. She graduated from DeSales HS and WWCC. Fluent in Spanish she taught Engish in Mexico for 2 years then returned to the U.S. and in 1972, a Phi Beta Kappa, she graduated summa cum laude from the University of Washington.
Kip moved to San Francisco in 1972 and met her 46 year partner Manuella Burgos in 1973. They were married Nov. 26, 2013 in San Francisco.
Kip worked as a security guard at Macy’s in SF, waiting for the SFPD to start a program for women patrol officers. In 1977 she was accepted into the SF Police Academy and that year she was the first woman patrol officer hired by the SFPD and one of the first in the U.S.
In 1979 her patrol car was burned in the “ White Riot.” Police relations with the Gay community were severed. Kip was chosen to walk “the beat” alone and was mainly responsible for peacefully reintegrating the police back into the area.
In 1985 Kip was chosen by the SFPD and the citizens of SF for the “Favorite Cop Award”, given for “daily acts of kindness and friendship which have caught the eye and heart of San Francisco.” She was said to be “professional, personable, and a well-rounded, intelligent officer who genuinely cares about people.”
Kip was also a Field Training Officer, a member of the “Hondelles” Motorcycle Unit, and she spent her final years in the PD with police horses, B.J. and Justice, as a member of the Mounted Unit. Because of her love for dogs and experience training them she was listed for the K-9 Unit but the rare opportunity unfortunately came while she was recuperating from injuries and unable to take the job. She was also a veteran volunteer with the SFPD Youth Wilderness Program for many years. Kip retired in 2005 with two Purple Hearts, Medals of Valor, many Captains Commendations for Excellence, among other awards.
After retiring Kip and Nell toured the Americas in their RV, and traveled in Europe. In 2010 they build a house in San Felipe, Baja, Mexico, after falling in love with the area and the friends they met on “The Ranch” while RVing there to spend the winters.
Kip loved her dogs and she and Nell adopted and fostered many. She loved music, reading, RVing, camping, and her friends and family.
Kip is survived by her wife, Nell and dog Brindie of San Fransico; sisters, Loui (Linda L.) and Denise Locati of Walla Walla; brothers, James Locati of Walla Walla, and Dennis Locati of Ellensburg, WA; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
On April 5, 2019 a small funeral was held in Daly City, CA and on May 10, 2019, a “Celebration of Life” was held in SF’s Golden Gate Park with family, friends, a Police Honor Guard including the Mounted Color Guard, members of the Honda Unit and five Officers representing other units she was a member of. Among many loving stories a most moving one was told by a friend who, as a teen, was arrested by Kip and then was helped by her after his release. It was because of her, he said, that he became a police officer.
Kippie is deeply loved and missed. Her life will be remembered because of her almost constant smile, enormous courage and positivity, thoughtful deeds and generosity, and her love for her family and friends and ours for her.