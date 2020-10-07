Kip C. Dieringer
March 17, 1949 — September 15, 2020
Kip C. Dieringer, of Dayton, died September 15, 2020. Kip was born in Dayton on March 17, 1949, and lived most of his life there. Being born at this time, Kip was engrossed by the gold rush and the prospect of striking it rich. He spent many summers mining for gold in the hills of Idaho and all over the northwest.
Kip was also a collector. Being a child of parents who survived the great depression, Kip saw purpose in everything. From old coins to musical instruments, everything he kept had value to him. A love for music was something he passed on to his kids. He taught them to play piano and guitar and to read music. He also enjoyed playing with them.
Kip was also a talented artist. He used every medium from charcoal to watercolor. Specializing in landscape views, he could make the most lackluster scene appear beautiful on a canvas. The walls of his home, and those of his family members, were often lined with his works of art.
Kip will be remembered by the woman he loved, Sherry Ownby. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Hanna and Jeremy Burnham; sons, Samuel Ownby, Joshua Dieringer and Matthew Hutchens; daughter, Rebecca Thompson; brother and sister-in-law, Kent and Jenice Dieringer; and father, Jack Dieringer.
Kip will be remembered as a loving father, jack-of-all-trades, collector, mentor, miner and friend. He was loved by many and will remain in our hearts.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a date to be determined.