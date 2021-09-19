Kim R. Clark
April 15, 1956 — August 31, 2021
Kim was born to Raymond and Iona Clark in Redmond, Ore. The family moved to Hansen, Idaho were Kim later graduated from high school. He attended Boise State University and earned a degree there. After college, Kim owned and operated a custom farming company with his father. At Magic Mountain Ski Area in Kimberly, Idaho, Kim was bitten by the skiing bug. He started a career in the ski industry as an instructor and over time worked his way up to becoming General Manager.
A member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA) for 39 years, Kim was an alpine trainer and senior specialist and was certified in alpine, Nordic, and freestyle skiing and as well as snowboarding. Kim was proud to have skied at over 140 ski resorts in the United States and abroad. Also, as a lifetime member of the American Motorcycle Association (AMA), Kim competed in flat track and enduro motorcycle races. His motto was “Go Fast, Take Chances”.
Kim was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Rex Clark. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Tracy, in Dayton; his nephew, Michael Clark; niece, Deanna Clark (William); his grandnephews, Nolan and Dillon; and grandniece, Mia, all of Orange Park, Fla. Kim was highly respected in the Ski Industry and touched many lives during his life.
Memorial contributions can be made to the PSIA or the AMA through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.