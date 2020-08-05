Kevin P. Ireland Aug 5, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin P. IrelandDec. 18, 1969 — Aug. 3, 2020WALLA WALLA - Athena resident Kevin Paul Ireland, 50, died August 3, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kevin Paul Ireland Providence St. Mary Medical Center Arrangement Main Athena Funeral Home Milton Freewater Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists