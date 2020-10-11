Kevin Lee Casebier
January 29, 1961 — September 4, 2020
Kevin was born January 29, 1961, in Seattle, WA to Gerald and Shirley Casebier. Kevin passed away on his property in Idaho, a place that he loved, on September 4, 2020.
Kevin attended school in Fall City until his family moved to Olympia, WA in 1971. He graduated from Auburn Adventist Academy in 1980. Kevin went on to take classes at Walla Walla Community College.
Kevin was a Journeyman Electrician with specialized skills in cutting-edge, custom work. Kevin began his career as an Electrician in Seattle, WA. He moved to Walla Walla in 1992 where he worked for Doyle Electric and was with Doyle until a disability forced him into retirement in 2014.
Kevin married Kellie Donovan in 1990. They settled in Walla Walla on a small acreage where they raised livestock and a family. They had two sons, Tyler and Justin Casebier. Kevin was a devoted father and very proud of his son’s accomplishments. He supported his sons throughout their activities in 4-H, FFA and High School football and car restoration projects. The family enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and rock hounding. Kevin and his sons enjoyed the ride as they explored the Northwest on long road trips.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald (Jerry) and Shirley Casebier; his grandparents, Millard and Maymie Duterrow, Leonard and Dorthy Casebier; his aunts, Carol Wright, Evelyn Jones; and his uncle, Ray Duterrow.
Kevin is survived by his sons, Tyler and Justin Casebier; his brothers, Don and Rick Casebier; nephews, Darrell Casebier and Kyle Moses; niece, Raschelle Casebier; uncles, Jim Duterrow, Jim Casebier, Dave Casebier; aunts, Nancy Duterrow and Ann VanDenburgh
A private family service and a celebration of life will be held in the Spring.