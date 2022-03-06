Kevin Bidwell Sr.
— January 29, 2022
Kevin Bidwell Sr., was a loving father, brother and friend. He left us to be with God on January 29, 2022 at age 65.
Kevin was a hard worker from a young age and he would soon find a love of cooking in the restaurant business. He owned several restaurants over the years including the Soup Stone in Loma Linda, California. Anyone who knew him would tell you about his famous crab dip, dessert crepes, and his amazing omelets.
Kevin was an exceptionally kind soul, always giving as much as he could to those who needed it. No one received more than his grandchildren Zeb, Paxton, and Austin, who meant everything to him.
A small Memorial service will be held at Noon on March 12, at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater.