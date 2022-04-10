Kent Harold Gorham
January 24, 1948 — April 3, 2022
Kent Harold Gorham of Walla Walla passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022. Kent was born January 24, 1948, to Harold V. Gorham and Eleanor F. Gorham, nee Kent.
Kent had an unwavering excitement for life. He was an avid horseman, enjoyed riding motorcycles, bowling, track, and snow skiing. He won many awards running track, playing softball, and skiing with the Skihawks racing team in the Special Olympics. Kent quickly became friends with everyone. His kindness and positivity were infectious. Kent’s strong work ethic made him a highly valued employee everywhere he worked and his retirement dream was to come home to help his brother on the farm.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Special Olympics, Skihawks, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Graveside service to be held Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m., in Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. Second Avenue, with a Celebration of life at the Walla Walla Country Club, 1390 Country Club Road, from noon until 2 p.m.
Survivors include countless friends; his brother, Scott Gorham of Walla Walla; his cousins, Kathie Weathermon and Karen Wolf of Walla Walla; his niece, Jennifer Gorham and his nephew, Greg Gorham of Walla Walla (Greg’s daughter Kenzie of Kennewick); Scott’s wife Michelle and her daughters, Rachelle Baerlocher (husband Matt and son Colton) and Brittney Dickson (sons Rykerr and Rayderr) of Walla Walla. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold; his mother, Eleanor; and his brother, Brent.