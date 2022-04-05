Kent H. Gorham Apr 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kent H. GorhamJan. 24, 1948 — April 3, 2022WALLA WALLA - Kent Harold Gorham, 74, died April 3, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Read more: Dennis Edward Hensley Apr 3, 2022 Tom Edward Bensel Mar 30, 2022 David Mack Reniff Mar 30, 2022 DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Car 1 1997 Lincoln Continental. Grea Ads 2 Found: pair of glasses on S. 1 Sale 3 Walla Walla, WA Red Shed Spri Sale 4 Walla Walla Multi-family yard ALL CLASSIFIEDS