Kenneth W. Barnes Sr.
December 20, 1933 — September 19, 2021
Kenneth W. Barnes Sr., 87, of St. Paris, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born December 20, 1933, in Walla Walla, the son of the late Lewis and Alvena (Entze) Barnes. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Ken enjoyed electrical engineering, collecting guns and coins, hunting and leather crafting.
Ken is survived by his children, Kim Barnes, Krystal (Shane) Key, Terry Barnes, Kenneth Barnes Jr., and Matthew (Bailee) Barnes; grandchildren, Terryn Glenn-Barnes, Kyle, Ranay, T.J., and Keagan Barnes, Brandon (Natasha) Anderson, Kendra, Kelsey and Trevor Payton, Kaden Barnes, Chase Noland, Mason, Olivia and Jaxon Key, Tyler, Austin and Miles Barnes; 14 great-grandchildren as well as a niece and nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lewis D. Barnes.
Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.