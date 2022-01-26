Kenneth Ray Schiewe
— January 21, 2022
Kenneth Ray Schiewe, was 92 when he passed away on Friday, January 21. Ken was a local rancher in this Columbia Basin area, living on the home place for eight of his nine decades. Born in Walla Walla, to Bill and Pearl Schiewe, as the younger brother to Keith Schiewe. The two boys grew up on Weston Mountain and went to school at the Weston Mountain School House until Ken turned 10. The family then moved to Little Dry Creek in the Weston area and started a dairy. Attending the Weston High School, Ken played baseball, helped milk cows and worked for many ranchers in the area, plowing, planting and haying much of the farm ground in the area. He hunted with friends, packing into the Wenaha River and has told many stories about their camp experiences.
He and his friend Ward Warner joined the Air Force in October of 1950 and he served as a Maintenance Crew Chief on a Douglas C-124 Globe Master cargo plane, flying all over the world transporting gear and forces wherever needed. He then went to Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls to become a welder/metal fabricator. While there at OTI, now known as OIT, he joined the rodeo team and rode bareback broncs and travelled around the area as a handsome young cowboy. Soon he met his beautiful bride to be and married.
Ida Sohrakoff Schiewe, his wife of 56 years. Its not possible to share Ken’s story without talking of Ida. They were a team. They started their family in a tiny trailer in Harrisburg and then bought a home in Halsey, Oregon when Ken got a job with Morse Brothers of Harrisburg, OR. He built post tension bridge beams and many other fabrication projects. Soon they moved back to the Weston area when Ken started work for Ready Mix Sand and Gravel of Milton-Freewater. They settled on property adjacent to the home ranch, Ken then helped his father expand the cattle herd. He and Ida ranched hand in hand with Bill and Pearl for many years.
Ken loved the ranch life. He loved working with cattle and horses and having a trusty dog at his side. He loved being able to be outside and get things accomplished. He was able to enjoy just about any project, chore or farm task. He could fix and build just about anything needed on the ranch and built many farm items rather than purchase a stock product. He and Ida grew a huge garden and with their care they provide a wonderful place to raise their children. They enjoyed watching their children grow, participate in sports events and music concerts, learn to ride horses, drive tractor, milk cows, and every other sort of ranch task. Ken took each of the three kids (Dianna, Joe and Donna) on their own back country horse pack trip into the wilderness during their senior year, giving them a taste of the wild beautiful country and making special memories. When Ida passed away, his daughter Dianna and her husband came to live with him, so he was able to stay on the ranch. Ken was a quiet, gentle, persevering and tender-hearted man who loved his family. He was faithful in how he worked hard to support his family and make life on the ranch a wonderful place to live. He lived the life he wanted to live. He instilled wonderful traits in his children and will be missed until they all find each other in Christ, our eternal home.
Ken is survived by Dianna (Schiewe) Ohlson and Vincent Ohlson; Joe and Linda Schiewe and their children, Tyler, Meghan and Jonah; Donna (Schiewe) Mattson and Curt Mattson and their children, Will and Kenneth Luke. Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Pearl Schiewe; and his brother, Keith Schiewe.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church, 209 SW 1st. Ave., Milton-Freewater. Concluding services and interment will follow at the Weston Cemetery with Military Honors. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com