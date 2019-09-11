Kenneth Lee Nicoles
Nov. 21, 1923 — Sept. 11, 2019
WALLA WALLA -
Kenneth Lee Nicoles, 95, died Sept. 11, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
The Walla Walla Community Hospice Bereavement Team will facilitate this group using the book… Read more
Walla Walla Valley Honda presents "Jugglemania" at Gesa Power House Theatre on Sunday, Septe… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.