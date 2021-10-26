Kenneth Laverne Heitzmann
November 1, 1957 — October 15, 2021
Kenneth Laverne Heitzmann died Friday October 15, at Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center of complications from Covid-19.
Ken was born to Alfred and Ruby Lee Heitzmann on November 1, 1957 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He had an older brother Ronald and a younger sister Cynthia. He attended high school at Gem State Academy in Caldwell, Idaho and graduated in 1976.
After high school Ken moved to Walla Walla. He studied coursework at Walla Walla University before leaving to work at the downtown Chevron, where he worked for 14 years. During this time he was active in the Walla Walla sporting scene as an umpire and referee for softball and basketball.
In 1984, he married Nedra Heitzmann (Rhoads) and they raised two sons during their 26 years of marriage. Ajay was born in 1987 and Derik followed in 1990.
In 1991 he started the company Heitzmann Construction, which later became Decorative Concrete Systems. Ken spent the next 30 years traveling extensively throughout the Pacific Northwest, Japan, Singapore and Thailand to expand his business. He worked hard to provide for his family and grow his business.
On a business trip to Thailand, he met his future wife Onnuma, known as Onny, and they were married in 2011. He was a caring, loving and wonderful husband. They lived in Milton-Freewater, and enjoyed traveling back to Thailand together. Throughout their travels they developed a diverse group of lifelong friends. Ken enjoyed karaoke and would DJ at a variety of events. He was an avid golfer and shared that passion with Onny and his sons.
Ken is preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother, Ronald. Ken is survived by his wife, Onny; his son, Ajay (Margaret), his son Derik (Kayla); as well as his three grandchildren, Oliver, Amelia, and Jax; and his sister, Cindy.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to charity of the donor’s choice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.