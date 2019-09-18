Kenneth L. Nicoles
November 21, 1923 — September 11, 2019
Longtime resident Kenneth L. Nicoles passed away Sept. 11.
He was 95 years old.
Kenneth was born in McMechen, West Virginia on November 21, 1923, to Virgil and Anna Nicoles. The family later moved to Pennsylvania. He graduated from Monaca High School in 1941 and married his high school sweetheart, Anna Morris. They had 3 children. They later divorced. He was drafted in 1942 and went into the U.S. Army Air Corps. He went for training in Nebraska as a radar observer on a B29. He flew 35 missions over Japan, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with 4 oak leaf clusters. He stayed in the Air Force after the war and served for 25 years. He was sent to Berlin, Germany for the Airlift as an Air Traffic Controller. It was there that he met his wife, Fay who was in the British Army. They were married in Cambridge, England on Dec. 17, 1949. He served in many places during his years in the Air Force and his last base was in Walla Walla.
The family decided to stay in Walla Walla. He worked at Tallmans in the camera department and then became a professional photographer for 35 years. His passion was flying and he flew for skydivers for many years. He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Masonic Lodge, Shriners and a life member of Professional Photographers of Washington.
He is survived by his wife, Fay of Walla Walla; children, Kenneth Jr. (Carolyn), Oklahoma, Jon (Johanna), Pennsylvania, Judy Carney (Tom), Florida, Paul (Maria), New Jersey, Terry Nichols and Sherry Nicoles, Walla Walla; 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents; brother, Dale Nicoles; and sister, Dolores; and a grandson, Doyle Nicoles.
Funeral services will be at St. Paul’s Church on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2:30 p.m. Contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital.