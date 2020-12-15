Kenneth James Klundt
March 23, 1946 — Dec. 10, 2020
Kenneth James “Buz” Klundt, passed away December 10, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center after having suffered a massive stroke, two days earlier.
Buz was born to Arthur and Peggy Klundt on March 23, 1946, in Bismarck, North Dakota. The family moved to Walla Walla when he was about 2 years old. He graduated from Wa-Hi in 1966 and later that year enlisted in the Marine Corps. Buz served his country until 1970, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. Following his service in Viet Nam, Buz served in the Honor Guard in Guatemala. Buz married Teresa Ruata on September 12, 1971, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They had two daughters, Talia and Erika. Buz and Teresa later divorced.
Buz earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Justice from Central Washington University and graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He was a deputy in the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office from 1972 to 1982 when he was elected Sheriff. He served one term as Sheriff and then continued as a deputy sheriff until he retired.
Buz is survived by his daughters, Talia and Erika; his sisters, Karen Taylor and Julie (Lance) Saunders; brothers, Scott, Keith, and Kevin Klundt; his step-mother, Jo Ann Klundt; niece, Kelly Thompson; and nephew, Doug Bayer.
Buz will be missed by family and friends who loved his warm smile, dry wit, and malodorous cigars.
The family wants to express their gratitude to and support for the local law enforcement community who have played an important part in our lives.