Kenneth Frank Paine
April 19, 1952— July 4, 2021
Kenneth Frank Paine, passed away peacefully July 4, 2021, at 6:15 pm. He had struggled with lung and heart conditions for some time, and passed away after complications from a scheduled procedure a week prior.
Ken was the fourth child born to Leonard and Eleanor Paine. He was born in Pullman, Washington, April 19, 1952, and grew up in Yakima where his dad was the physics teacher at Eisenhower High School. Ken then graduated from Washington State University with a degree in computer science. While at WSU, Ken was a Butchman and has remained a diehard Cougar. During college he met his wife Joyce Messenger, and developed a love for soccer that continued throughout his life.
After graduation Ken spent 3 years working in Seattle before moving to Walla Walla in 1978, to work first for Sherwood & Roberts and then Whitman College for 35 years before retiring. When Ken was not working you could find him on a soccer field coaching youth teams, in his berry patch, or helping with the youth group at Blue Mountain Community Church. He has spent his retirement years enjoying his grandchildren, helping hold babies for MOPS, volunteering at Prospect Point in the Kindergarten and 5th grade classrooms with math, reading or wherever he was needed, helping with the youth group and attending WA-HI sporting events.
Ken’s love for history, travel, and service took him across the world. In 1995, he traveled to Israel experiencing the Holy Lands with his family on a trip with Good Samaritan Ministries (GSM). He also took multiple trips to Guatemala to build houses, and traveled to Uganda when his daughter, Michelle, was teaching there at a GSM school.
Ken is survived by his two sisters, Jan (Barry) Rodda and Marcia (Jim) Joyce; brother, Gary (Chardell); his wife, Joyce; his daughter, Michelle; sons, Andrew (Sara) and Devin (Alicia); and grandchildren, Micah, Elizabeth, Gabriella, Felicity, and Noah.
A celebration of life will be held at Blue Mountain Community Church, 928 Sturm Ave, Walla Walla, on Wednesday, July 14 at 4 pm. A dinner reception to follow. All are invited to attend. People wishing to honor Ken's lifelong commitment to providing loving guidance to our youth can make donations to the Blue Mountain Community Church Youth Program, 928 Sturm Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362 or Good Samaritan Ministries Uganda, 7929 SW Cirrus Dr #23, Beaverton, WA 97008.