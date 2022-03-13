Kenneth Fletcher
— January 13, 2022
Kenneth passed away January 13, 2022, in Spokane, WA at Sacred Heart Medical Center; he was 76.
Kenneth was born in Dayton, WA to Leo R Fletcher and Norma I Fletcher and was raised on the family farm in Starbuck, WA. Kenneth served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam as an engineer. Upon returning to the states, Ken had a wide range of careers, he was a rancher, worked mechanics, drove semi, but his favorite job was designing and building boats for Duckworth in their early stages. He finally retired from the Army Core of Engineers at Lower Monumental Dam just a few years ago.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leo. He is survived by his mother, Norma; sisters, Lori Franklin and Janet Reniff; brother, Jack Fletcher and wife Doreen Fletcher of 25 years. Ken loved his family, children, and grandchildren; sons, Kenny Fletcher, and Samuel Fletcher; daughters, Kally Wenzel, Katie Rowell, and Chris Timmons; and two step-children, Jeremiah and Jerrica Ochs; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Ken was a very compassionate and loving husband, father, and role model to many. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending family sporting events, meeting new people, and yelling at the TV during Nascar races. He had a way of turning a complete stranger into a friend, and always found a way to bring out the good in all people he crossed paths with, and that was one of his greatest gifts. Ken will be loved and missed by many friends and family members for years to come.
A memorial service will be scheduled this Spring in his hometown for all that knew and loved him.