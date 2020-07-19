Kenneth Davis
June 6, 1930 — July 10, 2020
Dad lived in Milton Freewater, with his wife Rose.
Dad was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his daughters, Gale and Debby. He joins his son, Keith; and daughter, Bonnie in loving embrace in heaven. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Kelley; his grandsons, Todd and Chris and their children Conor, Cole, Skyler, Hunter, and Shyann.
Family always came first for Dad. He had an adventurous life. He had a wonderful and cherished life with his family that will live on in our memories forever!
In lieu of flowers the Davis Family would ask for donations to be made in Dads name at Seattle Children’s Hospital.