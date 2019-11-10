Kenneth Darrel Feigner Sr.
Sept. 12, 1936 — Oct. 28, 2019
Kenneth Darrel Feigner Sr., passed away at the UW Oncology ICU in Seattle on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 12:30 a.m. at the age of 83 years surrounded by his loving family.
Ken had bravely battled stage 4 pancreatic cancer for nearly a year before it finally overcame him, and his bravery and positivity in the face of overwhelming challenges was an inspiration to all who knew him.
Kenneth was born in Freewater, Oregon on Sept. 12, 1936, to parents Emil and Clara (Lee) Feigner, both deceased. He is survived by three brothers, Lonnie Feigner of Milton Freewater, Rodney Feigner and wife Joanne of Pacific City, Oregon, and Dallas (Duke) Feigner and wife Diane of Vancouver, Washington; brother, Richard Feigner; and sister, Patricia Postlewait preceded him in death. He is survived by his three children; son Kenneth Feigner Jr. and wife Kathleen of Carlsbad, California, son Jason Feigner and partner Denny Castanzo of Spokane, Washington, and daughter Rebecca Feigner and partner Arian Collin of Seattle, Washington. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Chloe Feigner, Amelia Feigner, Jordan Feigner and Savannah Feigner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia (Duncan Rock) Feigner (married Jan. 18 1980, deceased Dec. 15, 2018); and his ex-wife, Lynden (Lee Ekstrom) Walters (married 1958).
Ken attended McLaughlin (Mac) High School in Milton Freewater, (graduated 1954), attended Whitman College in Walla Walla, Eastern Oregon College in LeGrande, Oregon, Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon (BS degree in Civil Engineering 1962 and MS degree in Sanitary Engineering 1963), and Cornell University in Ithaca, New York (graduate studies in Water Resource Systems Engineering 1968-1969). Ken had a long and distinguished history of Public Service with the U.S. Public Health Service in San Francisco, California (as environmental consultant to National Park Service), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, D.C. (as computer application specialist in water pollution and resources 1969-1971) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency District 10 in Seattle, Washington. As District Chief in EPA Region 10 he managed most of its programs including data systems, air and water quality, hazardous waste, radiation, noise, pesticides and toxic substances, drinking water, and forest team (salmon habitat). He worked hard in the battle to ensure the continued stewardship and preservation of our planet and its environment, and received the Distinguished Career Award at his retirement in 2001.
In spite of a busy work schedule, he always made time for his greatest love and passion, his family. He was an avid sportsman and coached his children’s Little League Baseball and Youth Soccer teams for many years. He never missed a game of softball, baseball or gymnastics as well as any graduation, play or other performance or holiday with any of his children. Whenever possible he carried on this tradition to his grandchildren as well. Upon retiring, he took an active interest in ocean salmon fishing and in extensive travel and exploration at home and abroad with his wife Claudia and often with his children and their families. He took the utmost care to ensure that each of the members of his extended family was cared for, included and acknowledged in the fun and activity of any reunion, holiday event or travel. He was a wonderful, loving dad and grandfather and he will be dearly missed by his family.
His memorial and interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in College Place, on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Anyone wishing to make a donation to a charitable organization in his honor and memory would be encouraged to do so to the Swedish Medical Center Foundation, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.