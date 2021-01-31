Ken F. Maiden
May 29, 1951 — January 22, 2021
Ken passed in Milton-Freewater, Oregon the morning of January 22, at the age of 69.
Ken was born to Stan and Pat Maiden and raised in the Walla Walla Valley. He was an active member and lifelong supporter of 4-H, FFA, dairy and beef showman, competed and won many pony shows, Walla Walla and Washington Cattlemen’s Association, and a fourth-generation farmer. He also was a member of the Army National Guard, Walla Walla Elks Lodge, College Place school board, Walla Walla Fire Department #4, and the Valley Chapel Farm Bureau.
Ken was a hardworking man who operated the Maiden family farm, worked for DSI, Walla Walla Farmers Co-op, Maiden Enterprises LLC, and Kessler Angus.
Ken had a huge heart and the mouth of 10 sailors, he may not have done it with a smile on his face, but he would give up his time and money to anyone in need.
He married Donna Maiden in 1973, had two kids, (Brian and Carrie), and later divorced in 2012. He then reconnected with Cyndi Tomlinson, and at the age of 65 he finally moved off Valley Chapel road. Cyndi and Ken had the opportunity to travel to Australia, road trip across the United States to spend time with family on the East Coast and explore the Pacific Northwest.
Ken loved helping his grandkids with their fair steers, loved cattle, loved the mountains, and loved his dog Freckles.
Ken was preceded in death by Pat and Stanley Maiden (parents). He is survived by Cyndi Tomlinson (partner); Brian Maiden (Alison) and Carrie Bolling (Phillip) (children); Dave Maiden (Naomi) (Brother); 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Reach out to the people in your life and check in on them frequently. For those of you that are feeling overwhelmed and alone, struggling with depression and substance abuse, know that you are not alone. It takes a lot of courage to reach out for help, but it could change your life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the Valley Chapel School House and mailed to 796 Valley Chapel Rd., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
An intimate celebration of life will be held at a later date.