Kelly R. Wall

Dec 18, 2019

Kelly R. Wall — Nov. 18

WALLA WALLA - Kelly Robert Wall, 58, died Nov. 18, 2019, at his home. Celebration of life will be held in the Spring.Neptune Society, 98 E Francis Ave, Spokane.