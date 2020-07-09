Kelly Lee Millan Jul 9, 2020 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kelly Lee MillanOct. 21, 1961 — July 6, 2020 WALLA WALLA - Kelly Lee Millan, 58, died July 6, 2020, at Providence St Mary Medical Center.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kelly Lee Millan Walla Walla Arrangement Funeral Home Providence St Mary Medical Center Pend Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists