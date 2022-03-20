Kathryn Kopf
February 19, 1964 — March 16, 2022
Kathryn Mary Kopf, known to most as “Kathi” was born in Barstow, California to Delmer and Marguerite Kopf. After graduating from Walla Walla High School in 1982, Kathi obtained her Cosmetology License through Walla Walla Community College in 1985. In addition to cutting hair, Kathi worked numerous jobs as a cashier for local convenience stores. While the hours were long and the duties not always great, she made it a place like the show “Cheers”. She was the Norm of the store; every customer knowing her name. She loved visiting with every person that walked through the door. She was always so interested and cared about what was going on in their lives, rarely talking about herself. It was apparent how popular she was when at Christmas, she would receive multiple presents from customers.
Kathi was the proud mother of Michelle Nicole Kopf, born June 7, 1983. Kathi and Michelle moved to Vancouver, Washington in 1988 so she could attend the Washington State School for the Deaf. She was a fierce advocate of Michelle. Despite having Ushers Syndrome, Michelle graduated from Washington State University.
What brought Kathi the most joy was the birth of her only grandchild, Aquila Astyanax Kopf on July 25, 2011. Kathi adored her grandson. Her days were consumed with making sure Aquila was happy. Family was most important to Kathi. Her favorite times were holiday celebrations playing her favorite rummy game “Shanghai”.
Kathi was extremely selfless, she loved people and was kindhearted to a fault. She would give her last dollar to a stranger in need. She was non-judgmental of people, exuding compassion for people struggling in life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Delmer; mother, Marguerite; and brother, Delmer Joseph Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle; grandson, Aquila; sisters, Theresa Klingenberg, Patricia Duncan; brother, John Kopf; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder Street. The chapel service will be at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow immediately at the Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S Second Ave. A small reception will be held at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish Hall, 2098 E Alder St, Walla Walla, to conclude the services. Family asks that if you are so moved, donations to the Michelle Kopf Trust Fund may be sent to Herring Groseclose Funeral Home at the above address.