Kathryn J. McKinney
Dec. 24, 1928 — Nov. 29, 2019
MILTON-FREEWATER - Kathryn J. McKinney, 90, died Nov. 29, 2019.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.
