Kathryn Ann Jacobson
February 24, 1947 — January 7, 2021
Kathryn Ann Jacobson, age 73, passed away January 7, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center of Walla Walla.
Kathryn was born February 24, 1947, to Jack and Lucille (Wollenburg) Petree in Walla Walla, Washington. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1965 and joined the Navy as a personnel clerk. She worked processing sailors to deploy to Vietnam and often pondered the fact that some of these very same soldiers would not return for out-processing. After leaving the Navy she continued to work for the VA and earned her CNA license. She worked for a time at Booker Rest Home in Dayton, WA, then went on to work as a CNA at St. Mary’s on the TCU ward. She always seemed to have many honorary “grannies” in her life.
Kathryn loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hiking and generally observing the beauty of the natural world.
On November 30, 1987, she married Steven D. Jacobson in Leavenworth, WA and; they spent over 35 years enjoying each other’s company.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Jacobson; daughter, Christine Michael; sons, Matthew S. Petree, Michael Jacobson and Kevin Jacobson; as well as her sister, Mary Mullens; and brothers, Jack Petree Jr. and James Petree. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Candi Petree; and brother, Thomas Petree.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, a private service was held. Memorial donations may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society, through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and family are invited to sign the virtual guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.com .