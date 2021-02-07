Kathleen Sue Oxley
April 3, 1959 — January 28, 2021
Kathleen Sue Oxley, 61, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family after battling cancer for 3 ½ years. She fought it hard before making the tough decision to end treatment in November of 2020, so she could spend quality time with family.
Born to William and Shirley Rendel in Flint, Michigan on April 3, 1959. In 1975 while attending Stonecave Academy in Dunlap, Tennessee, she met her high school sweetheart, Edwin. They instantly fell in love. She moved back to her home in Michigan where she graduated from Adelphian Academy in Holly, Michigan in 1978.
Kathy and Edwin were married August 19, 1979, in Fenton, Michigan. They lived in Holly, Michigan for 6 months before moving to Walla Walla. Kathy became pregnant in 1984 and they decided to move closer to family in Loma Linda, California. Their daughter Jennifer, was born later that year. When their daughter was ready for grade school they chose to move back to Walla Walla in December of 1990, where they have lived in the same house for 30 years. Kathy was a CNA, and also worked in the College Dairy Ice Cream Department, Grab-On Products, Walla Walla Bindery, and lastly, Graphic Apparel.
Kathy especially enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, and went on trips to California, Disneyland, and summer trips to their vacation home in Montana where they would pick and eat blueberries, go on hikes, and enjoy time at the river. She also enjoyed doing cross-stitch, collecting beanie babies, and canning fruits and vegetables from their garden. Kathy loved going shopping, and recently online shopping, and buying all her friends and family gifts and was able to do that through Christmas of 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Shirley Rendel; father and mother-in-law, Cloyde and Dorothy Oxley; brother-in-law, Earl Borton; nephew, Nathan Blood. She is survived by her husband, Edwin; daughter, Jennifer Garza (Jess); sister, Marilyn Doughty (Len); brother, William Rendel Jr. (Patty); sister, Sally Casas (Ramon); sister-in-law, Sharon Borton, sister-in-law, Frieda Blood (Dave); brother-in-law, Dennis Oxley; and two grandchildren, Jess Jr. (LJ) and Wyatt Garza; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathy is sleeping in Jesus awaiting His Resurrection. There will be a memorial service on her birthday, April 3, at the family home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Family and friends are invited to sign the on-line guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.com .