Kathleen O. Hughes
Feb. 25, 1953 — Jan. 10, 2020
In Loving Memory
Kathleen Olive Hughes, 66, passed away at home on Jan. 10, surrounded by family. There will be a private memorial service. Arrangements are entrusted to Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, Walla Walla.
Kathleen was born Feb. 25, 1953, in Walla Walla to James Robert and Helen Elizabeth (Hender) Miller. She attended schools in Walla Walla and graduated from Wa-Hi in 1972. She married and later divorced Randy Hughes. Kathleen held a few careers; lead linen tech, processing and distribution tech, pharmacy technician, and medical biller. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting, decorating, and spending time with her grandkids, she was a loving and giving mother, the rock for her family.
Kathleen is survived by a son, Steve (Sara) Hughes; three sisters, Karin Raappana, Debbie Diamond, Susan Miller; one brother, James Miller; three grandchildren, Caitlin Mohney, Elijah Waggoner, Jacquelyn Waggoner; one great-grandchild, Paisley Afdahl; and one nephew, Aaron Diamond. She is preceded in death by her parents.