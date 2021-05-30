Kathleen Marie Bergevin
December 11, 1923 — April 18, 2021
Kathleen Marie Bergevin, was born to Jay M. McCaw and Katherine M. Holling McCaw on December 11, 1923, and joined by brother Jack in 1927, was raised on the pioneer family wheat ranch near Prescott, WA. She attended Prescott schools and was a member of Rainbow Girls at the Presbyterian Church.
In 1941 she was named Fairest Farmerette of the Walla Walla Fair and Queen of “Days of Real Sport” in Waitsburg. Kathleen attended WSC in Pullman, WA, where she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She majored in Home Economics and received her Teaching Certificate and graduated with High Honors. She married Russell Bergevin at St. Patrick’s in Walla Walla on July 3, 1945. Prescott neighbors pooled their sugar ration coupons so a tiered wedding cake could be made. After the war she and Russell settled in their first home on the Bergevin ranch in Lowden. There they began a registered Polled Hereford operation and raised their four children, Kay Ann, Colleen, Reed and Cristy. Kathleen was called on to use her teaching certificate and taught boys Home Ec in Pullman, Home Ec at Touchet High School, Home Ec and FEAST classes at Wa-Hi. Kathleen was a 4-H leader, active in the Chamber of Commerce, volunteered with Hospice and at Kirkman House. She also offered her time at Fort Walla Walla and portrayed her great aunt Mary Erwin in their Living History performances.
A member of Cow Belles, the Polled Hereford Association, Frenchtown Historic Society, and was a founding member of Frenchtown Recreation group in 1946. Other memberships included Lowato, Lowden Study Club, and Lowden school parent committees. Kathleen and Russell traveled to see family in Germany, France, Montreal Canada and enjoyed visiting children and grandchildren in Thailand, Oregon, Nevada, California and Washington. Since Russell’s death in 2007 she was content to be in her home of 40 years in Walla Walla, where she greeted everyone with a warm beautiful smile.
She was joined in her home in July 2020 of the COVID pandemic by her granddaughter Lexie, husband Marc and their two year old daughter Vidella. Family continued drop by visits through the window, daily calls, video chats, pictures, flowers and treats. Kathleen passed away on April 18, 2021, from colon cancer at the age of 97 with daughter Kay Ann and Lexie by her side.
She is loved and will be greatly missed by her brother, Jack McCaw; her children: Kay Ann and Bill Lasch of Mesa, WA, Colleen and Don Brown of Bothell, WA, Reed and Ying Bergevin of Thailand, Cristy and Darren Stimmel of College Place, WA; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Heidi and Chris Forbes (Kaytlin, Michael and Mackenzie) of Lowden, WA, Ward and Maribel Schacht (Alyssa) of Simi Valley, CA, Lexie and Marc Lasch Adams (Vidella) of Walla Walla, WA, Cassie and Brian Edlefesen-Lasch (Cerena and Onora) of Berlin, Germany, Matt and Julie Brown (Levi and Lucy) of Lake Chelan, WA, Susan and Tristan McMonagle of Seattle, WA, Kathleen and Clark Bergevin Encabo (Gabriel and Zachary), Ana and Joe Bergevin Crowder (Callista) and Natalie Bergevin and Marcus Tyler (Maximus) of Las Vegas, NV.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Frenchtown/St. Rose of Lima historic outdoor site North off of Old Hwy 12, East of Lowden on June 19 at 1PM.
Please take COVID precautions.