Kathleen J. Priest
August 25, 1931 — May 12, 2022
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Kathleen J Priest on May 12, 2022. We were blessed to have her in our lives for more than 90 years and will miss her incredibly every day. We find solace in our memories and the love that she shared with each of us. We will remember her as we make and share her recipes and stories with family and friends for generations to come. Her legacy is immense, and our lives forever touched by this amazing woman. She wrote most of this herself, we have added very few things.
The 5th of 8 children, Kathleen Joan Priest was born on August 25, 1931 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to William Thomas and Cleata Enola Overturf Wakefield, exactly on “Momma’s” birthday. Early in life the family moved to Burbank, where she started school. After the 5th grade, the family moved to Seattle for one year where “daddy” worked in the shipyards during WWII. This is where daddy died, causing the family to move back to Burbank. 7th and 8th Grade were spent attending the old ‘Columbia High School’ at Casey until the family moved to Umapine, Oregon. Four of the “greatest” years were spent at Umapine High, where Kathy graduated in 1950. She began her career with the telephone company after graduation, working in Walla Walla for one year and transferring to Pasco after marriage in 1952. She “singled” herself in 1965 and continued to work at the Pasco office until it closed in 1973. She transferred back to Walla Walla and retired from “Ma Bell” in 1992. She loved her job and everyone she worked with, considering them family.
Retirement allowed Kathleen to spend 21 of the “nicest” years of her life volunteering with Meals on Wheels, sharing her heart with so many as she made positive impacts on their lives. Her family expanded there with all the “super” people she met, and she often spoke of the amazing experiences she had during this season of her life, retiring again in 2014.
Kathleen was a voracious collector of recipes and believed everyone should “try every food at least once”. She dreamed of travelling and seeing the world. She loved history, reading and learning about anything and everything, crossword puzzles and Lawrence Welk on Saturday night. She was fascinated by the TV shows of people living in the wild in Alaska and wished she could do that. She stayed current on the news of her region and the world. She cared deeply for her country and her community. She collected many things that made her smile and brought her joy. She was enthusiastic about holidays and decorating for them. She loved QVC and HSN and sharing her treasures from both places. She always had a treat to try, a new recipe to discuss, and food enough to share with whoever stopped by.
She adopted and loved many four-legged friends, and they filled her heart. She remembered EVERYTHING, told amazing stories, surprising jokes and each friend or family member who passed left a bit of sadness on her heart. Each Memorial Day weekend was filled with Didion’s Peonies and gravesites and stories of love and heartache that covered two states and 5 counties. She was a champion for every member of her large and extended family and loved each and every one of them fiercely. Those of us who were fortunate enough to live near her were spoiled by her every chance she had. She shared her life and vacations with her Momma Cleata until her passing in the late 70s , especially enjoying trips to the Oregon and Washington coasts.
Kathleen is survived by Ginger, her rescue dog and partner in crime; her brother, Duane (Ann) Wakefield; her helpers the last few years niece, Judy (Dave) Kerby and family, Jennifer and Mark Rhoads and Jason Brinkley . “Judy came from Pasco every week to help take me to doctors appointments, some housework, run errands, visit and take care of me! So many “super” nieces and nephews across the country and world who she cherished and looked forward to seeing and speaking with. Billie Jean’s kids: Dean, Craig and Rosalie; Naomi’s kids: Wayne, Sharon, Bill and Judy; Edward’s kid: Tom, Jackie, Patti, Doug, Mona, Jeff, Susan, Carol, Greta; Jerry’s kids: Deb, Bill and Rob; Weldon’s kids: Scott and Candy; Duane’s kids: Nancy, Eric, Lincoln, Christopher, Suzette Kathleen, and Molly. Heartfelt THANX to Paul, Lisa and Mary for helping Aunt Kathy finish her journey in the home she loved.
“I love you all from the bottom to the top!”
The clock of life is wound but once; And no man has the power To tell just when the hands will stop On what day – or what hour; Now is the only time you have, So live it with a will, Don’t wait until tomorrow; The hands may then be still.
Graveside service will be held June 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Desert Lawn Cemetery in Kennewick. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society in Kathleen’s name in honor of all of her “4-legged joys”. Try a new recipe and share it with friends and family. See the world and spread love and joy to everyone you meet.