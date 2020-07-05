Kathleen J. Mawhin
January 27, 1935 — June 24, 2020
Kathleen (Kathy) J. Mawhin,
our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother entered into eternal peace on June 24, 2020, at the age of 85.
Kathy was born on January 27, 1935, to Harry and Dorothy McDonald. Kathy was born and raised in Walla Walla. She went to Walla Walla High School and graduated in 1953.
Kathy and Frank were married on November 20, 1953, in Walla Walla. They made Walla Walla their home where both daughters were born and raised. Later on they moved to the Long Beach, WA area where they enjoyed the beach, fishing, clamming and making some wonderful friends. From there they resided in Umatilla and Florida until they made Hermiston, OR their home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Dorothy McDonald; her siblings, Mary (Peggy), Wanda, Donald and Michael (Mick). She is survived by her husband, Frank; her daughters, Joanne Smith of Florida, and Gay Lynn Mawhin of Washington; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Kathy was a devoted Christian, who loved our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She will be greatly missed, and the family is comforted that she is now at peace with her Heavenly Father.
Therefore you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy. John 16:22
No services will be held, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.