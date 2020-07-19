Kari Jessica McKahan
June 17, 1973 — July 2, 2020
Kari was born in Madison, WI, daughter of Deborah Holmes and James McKahan. Kari moved to Walla Walla, in 1985 when her mother became a professor in the Theatre Department at Whitman College. She attended Pioneer Junior High School and Walla Walla High School graduating in 1991. Kari went on to earn a BA in English and World Literature at Pitzer College in Pomona, California. In 1996 she relocated to New York and worked in the fashion industry first in front of the camera as a model and then behind the camera as a stylist and producer. She also worked in the hospitality industry as a hostess, bartender etc. and freelanced as a VIP party promoter and booking agent for various NYC restaurants, bars and clubs, poetry readings, art gallery openings and high-profile events. Her travels led her to The Czech Republic, Tuscany, Paris, Great Britain, India, and SE Asia.
In 2011 she moved to Homer, Alaska. There she worked at various positions including the Pratt Museum, Ulmer’s, Bald Mountain Air, and the Sourdough Express. She always enjoyed people and kept in touch with friends all over the globe. She loved music, wrote poetry, did photography and liked employment involving interacting with the public. Some of her Homer friends called her a “Norwegian Goddess.”
Her untimely death has shocked many. She will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her mother, Deborah Holmes; father, James McKahan; her uncle and cousin Jon and Joe Holmes; her aunt, Druan Holmes and Anne Ahrens; her uncle, Rob Ahrens; and her step-father and brother, Craig and Kyle Gunsul.