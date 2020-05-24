Karen Sue Thiry
March 23, 1967 — May 14, 2020
In Loving Memory
Karen Sue Thiry, 53, passed away May 14, 2020, surrounded by family. She was a beloved daughter, mother, wife, sister, and aunt; she always knew how to out others before herself. Karen was born to Roy and Betty (Thweatt) Green, in Concord, CA on March 23, 1967. She attended Buena Vista Elementary and Las Lomas High School, Walnut Creek, CA. Karen married Michael Thiry on June 7, 1997, at Lake Tahoe. She blessed the family as being a Domestic Goddess for Mike and Faithy. Karen was a big volunteer in whichever community she was living. In Walla Walla she spent many hours helping SonBridge Thrift Store and in California, Sutter Hospice Thrift Store. In her free time Karen loved spending time with her family, she was an avid reader, enjoyed her country music, watching Days of Our Lives, doing crossword puzzles, and a wine connoisseur.
Karen is survived by her husband of 23 years, Mike Thiry; her daughter, Faithy Thiry; mother, Betty Green; sister, Kim Bush; two nephews, Conrad Bush, Austin Thiry; and a niece, Jocalynn Thiry. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Green; and a brother, Kenneth Green.
There will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com