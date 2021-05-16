Karen Sue Brooks
— April 23, 2021
Karen Sue Brooks, 72, passed away on April 23, 2021, from early onset Alzheimer’s dementia. Karen will be remembered for her warm smile and her compassion for people. Her goal in life was to make people laugh and know that they are valued and esteemed by God.
She was a devoted wife and mother and made short term missionary trips to 14 countries.
Karen is survived by her husband, David; and two sons, Jonathan and Matthew; two grandsons, Cameron and Wyatt; and one granddaughter, Sidney.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Church, 116 South 3rd Ave, Walla Walla, on Saturday, May 22, at 10:30 am. Donations can be made in Karen’s name toWomen’s International Ministries, Box 10 Tulsa, OK 74102.