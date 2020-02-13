Karen Marie Allen
March 18, 1944 — Feb. 2, 2020
Karen was born March 18, 1944, to parents, Freeman Allen and Nola May Simons Allen. Formerly of Pendleton, attended Pendleton High School, 1963; and Blue Mountain Community College, 1963-64.
Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear. It is with a happy heart that I made it to my destination with Jesus. I will miss you all, my friends were my family. Be happy for me. I am free. All gifts to Blue Mountain Humane Society. Celebration of Life will be at Walla Walla Eagles #26, March 7 at 2 p.m.