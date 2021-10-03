Karen M. Humbert
July 25, 1943 — September 14, 2021
Karen Marlene Humbert (née White), 78, of Milton-Freewater,
passed away on September 14, 2021, surrounded by family both in person and virtually.
Karen was born on July 25, 1943, in Walla Walla, and lived in Milton-Freewater for 74 years, moving to Vancouver, Washington for the last 4 to be close to her daughter. Despite her many health struggles, she was always an active participant in her community, wherever she was.
Karen was deeply passionate about supporting Native American youth, was a member and treasurer for the Lady Elks for most of her life, was a 4H Leader when Kat was young, and fed and housed more than a few people over the years. After moving to Vancouver, she thrived with the social and creative activities at Van Mall Retirement, particularly enjoying flower arranging, crafts, and live music. She wasn’t there for long, but her love of people allowed her to make new good friends and help improve life for other residents.
In 1962, Karen eloped with the love of her life, Guy Humbert, who she met while out dancing. 50 years later, they renewed their vows looking out at the ocean on the Oregon coast. Karen and Guy were dedicated to each other, and she missed him greatly after his death in 2017. We hope that she finally gets another long drive in the mountains with him now.
Her daughter, Katrina, was born in 1964. Karen loved being a mom, and made sure Katrina was involved in everything. Over the years, the two of them went on many adventures together, from a memorable trip to Hawaii to off roading in Kat’s Jeep. Karen’s move to Vancouver allowed them to really get to know each other and deepen their relationship, something they were both grateful for.
Karen also had a lifelong passion for loud music, driving old cars, and speaking her mind. Those who knew her as a teenager may remember her love of dragging the gut through downtown. Guy always knew she was ready to go out dancing when he could hear the music playing when he came around the corner. And anyone who has ever talked to Karen can attest to the last bit.
Animals have always had a spot in Karen’s heart. She had countless adored pets, and was an active supporter of the Humane Society and other animal aid organizations. Her Boston Terrier, Toby, was her constant companion for many years, so much a part of the family that Kat was renamed “Sis” because she’d gained a brother.
Karen is survived her daughter, Katrina (Kat/Tina); and daughter-in-law, Annamarie; sister, Kaye Olson; and countless relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Humbert; her parents, Arthur and Calla White; and her brother, David.
Per her request, there will be no service or gathering for Karen, but donations can be made in her name to Boston Terrier Rescue of Western Washington at http://www.btrww.org/