Karen L. Taylor
March 20, 1944 — October 30, 2021
Karen Taylor, loving sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died peacefully in her sleep at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center, following a devastating stroke, at the age of 77.
Karen was born to Margaret (Lang) Klundt and Arthur Klundt in Bismarck, North Dakota. The family moved to Walla Walla, in 1946, where Karen attended elementary and middle school. She graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1962, where she was an active member in Sponsors Corp; meeting then Vice President Lyndon Johnson, when he visited Walla Walla. Upon graduating, she moved briefly to California to live with her mother and stepfather and worked at Bank of America. Later that year she returned to Walla Walla and married William (Bill) Bayer. They later divorced and remained life-long friends.
On June 6, 1979, Karen married Randy Taylor at her father’s home in Walla Walla, the event celebrated by their family members and close friends. Karen and Randy enjoyed their family, spending all holidays with them. They also had a mutual love of traveling, gaming, and concerts. They often traveled to Reno, Lake Tahoe, and the Oregon Coast. When their grandsons were old enough, they began taking them on trips seeing friends and family, watching the Seattle Mariners, and visiting Washington D.C., where they toured the White House. They later divorced and remained friends.
Karen fiercely loved her children and was involved with their grade school activities: Room mother, Blue Birds and Cub Scouts. She especially enjoyed keeping score for Little League baseball, which her son and his friends participated in. She did not work outside the home until her children were older. Karen took immense pride in beginning her career at the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office. She began as a matron, cook and dispatcher, joining the family legacy in law enforcement. When Karen and Randy later moved to Richland, Washington, in 1986 she began working for Gesa Credit Union and later the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, where she retired as an Administrative Captain in 2000. Upon retirement, she briefly resumed her career at Gesa Credit Union, where her co-workers remember her as a great mentor, offering guidance, support and on-the-job training.
Karen loved her family and friends, making new friends easily in any situation. She is remembered by both family and friends as having a strong work ethic.
She learned early from her mother and father and then spent her life both challenging and supporting all around her to make the most of themselves. She was very forward thinking regarding the role of women in the workplace and strived for the advancement of herself and other women early in her career. She was generous with her time and resources for both family and friends.
She was a great cook, hosting all family meals until her health failed. She also loved hosting poker parties with co-workers and friends, thoroughly enjoying everyone’s company. Karen was extremely bright with a quick wit and profound sense of humor. She was never shy in letting those around her know her views on life’s situations and events. Karen loved music and most especially, soul music. Her favorite artists were Al Green, Aretha Franklin, BB King and Etta James. She also had a special love of Native American art and jewelry.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Ryan) Thompson; her son, Doug Bayer; her grandsons, Tyler (Lacey) Thompson, and Trevor Thompson; and her two great-grandsons, Logan Thompson and Landon Thompson; her brothers, Scott (Julie) Klundt, Keith Klundt, Kevin (Rebecca) Klundt; sister, Julie (Lance) Saunders; and stepmother, Jo Ann Klundt. Karen was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother, Kenneth (Buz) Klundt.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder, Walla Walla, with Reverend Steve Morris officiating. For information on viewing a livestream of this service please email keith.klundt@gmail.com.