Karen Eileen Schroeder
October 11, 2021
A beloved mother and devoted woman of faith, at the age of 75, was called home to Jesus on October 11, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.
Karen was born in Walla Walla, to Louis and Virginia, who preceded her in death. Karen graduated from Wa-Hi in 1964 and thereafter attended beauty school. Karen, a Walla Walla girl, practiced locally as a beautician and salon owner for over 50 years.
As a woman of God, she knew her role was to bless the lives of others and lovingly lead as an example of her faith. Always one to give of herself, she was an active member in her church and taught many Sunday school and Bible study classes. She was gifted in explaining what her faith meant to her and would always take the time to answer any questions.
As a dedicated mother and grandmother, Karen could often be found at one of the many sporting events that her boys participated in. Be it freezing cold or sweltering hot, she was there to support the team without complaint. As their biggest cheerleader she was always there to help celebrate a victory or serve as a counsel after a tough loss.
Karen was a warrior. She approached every battle and overcame any adversity she encountered, with her beautiful smile, tenacious will power and most importantly, before all, her faith in God. Karen never allowed the pain and discomfort she endured throughout her battles to surface or diminish the joy and color that, came with her presence.
Karen’s beautiful, vibrant, and exuberant soul will be deeply remembered and missed by many community members, dear friends, grandkids, nieces, nephews, her brother, Arthur and most significantly by her son, Mark.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 21, at 10am at Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla. Shortly after at 1pm, a memorial service will be performed at Blue Mountain Community Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in care of Karen E. Schroeder memorial fund through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.