Karen Ann Ewoniuk
May 10, 1943 — November 5, 2019
Karen Ann Ewoniuk, 76, passed away on November 5, 2019, while surrounded by her children, at her home, after a long fight with cancer.
Karen was born on May 10, 1943, in Portland, to John and Esther Heinrich. Karen was an only child. She attended the Portland public schools, graduated from Portland Union Academy High School and attended Walla Walla University College.
Karen met her husband Arnold Ewoniuk in 1966. They married three years later on February 15, 1969, and went on to have four children: Nikki, Tasha, Lexie, and Alex. Karen and Arnie moved to Walla Walla in 1976 to take over Grassi Refrigeration, and continued to live and raise their family in the Walla Walla area.
Karen lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker. She loved to garden and enjoyed being outside in her yard. Her yard was perfectly kept up. She enjoyed riding horses with her daughter Lexie and playing golf. Karen and Arnie were often seen together at the golf course and she continued playing with the 18 Hole Women’s Association right up until this fall. She loved to travel and took many trips in the past three years, including a church mission trip to Guatemala. Most of all she loved her family. Her family was everything to her and she made every effort to include family and friends at holiday dinners.
Karen was an active member in her church at College Place Presbyterian, Walla Walla Country Club, a former member of the Crossfire drill team and the Walla Walla Wagon Wheelers.
Karen is survived by her daughters: Nikki (Kelly) Peterson of Walla Walla, Tasha (Chad) Hayes of Walla Walla, Lexie Ewoniuk of Milton-Freewater; son: Alex (Amanda) Ewoniuk of Walla Walla, and son: Joe (Mary) Doohan of Spokane; grandchildren: Max and Jack Peterson; Koby, Mckenna and Kase Humbert; Haven and Willie Hayes; Lilli, Lauren and Lola Ewoniuk; Sean, Alicia, Trevor and Brendan Doohan; and great-grandson: Nicholas Humbert.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Arnold Ewoniuk, and her parents, John and Esther Heinrich.
The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at College Place Presbyterian Church with Pastor Doug Hayes officiating. Following the service, there will be a reception at the Walla Walla Country Club.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Walla Walla Community Hospice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA. Karen’s family would like to thank Carol Irons, Jennifer Stephens, Jazmin Flores and Dr. Batson for such exceptional and loving care.