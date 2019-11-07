Kalman Lonai
April 16, 1937 — Nov. 3, 2019
Kalman “Koli” Lonai passed away at his home Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the age of 82. Kalman was born to Gizella and Kalman Joseph Lonai in Rababogyoszlo, Hungary on April 16, 1937.
He attended school through the 8th grade. Having his country occupied by first, German soldiers leading up through World War II and then by Russians after, Kalman was forced to grow up quickly and under difficult circumstances.
At the age of 19, Kalman became a freedom fighter with his kinsmen during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. Once the Soviet-backed forces crushed the revolution, those who’d tried to fight were being rounded up and executed. The then, Vice President of the United States, Richard Nixon, arranged for those able to reach Austria to seek political asylum in the U.S., Kalman was fortunate enough to reach the Austrian border and boarded a cargo plane headed for America. He never saw his family again.
He arrived in New York City with only $2.60 cents to his name most of which he used to buy a Hungarian to English dictionary. He worked and hobo-rode trains across America to Boise, Idaho where he’d heard there were jobs. He worked in the Boise area driving a bulldozer for a logging company. He later took a job with Cunningham Sheep Company in Pendleton where he met Carol Faro. After marrying, the couple moved to Starbuck, Washington where he worked for Marvin DeRuwe. In 1969 they moved to Lowden, Washington where he worked for Ted Small. He worked for Smalls until taking a job with the Walla Walla County Road department in 1984, retiring in 2002.
Koli enjoyed reading, welding and raising beef cattle. With what seemed a photographic memory, Koli was a wealth of knowledge. His expertise ranged from botany, wildlife and world history to mechanics, geography and farming/ranching. But his greatest interest and love was for his family. He cherished them and was always available to give any help or advice whenever needed. His patriotism and love for America was fierce and he never hesitated to point out the opportunity and freedoms that his adopted homeland afforded him and everyone else lucky enough to live here. He knew full well what life under other forms of government and tyranny were like.
Kalman is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Lou and Karen Lonai of Augusta, Georgia, and Danny and Kathy Lonai of Milton-Freewater; grandchildren, Kalman “Steven” (Kendra) Lonai, Hayley Lonai, John (Shaina) Lonai, Josephine (Landen) Reddington and Anna Lonai; as well as two great-daughters, Vivian and Violet Lonai. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol in 1981; as well as his parents, a sister and a brother in Hungary.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. 2nd Ave., Walla Walla. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Aid Center, through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA.