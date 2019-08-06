Justina P. Gipson

Sept. 11, 1924 —  July 27, 2019

WALLA WALLA -

Justina Polly Gipson, 94, died July 27, 2019, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.

Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.

Tags

Recommended for you