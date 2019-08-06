Justina P. Gipson
Sept. 11, 1924 — July 27, 2019
WALLA WALLA -
Justina Polly Gipson, 94, died July 27, 2019, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.
