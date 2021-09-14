Justin Thomas McColley
July 30, 2003 — August 9, 2021
Justin Thomas McColley, passed away suddenly on August 9, 2021, due to a heart condition. He had just celebrated his 18th birthday with family riding his horse on the Oregon Coast.
Justin was born on July 30, 2003, to Gary and Angie McColley in Walla Walla. A resident of Lowden, he attended Touchet School K-12 and graduated in June 12, of this year. While at Touchet School, he participated in various sports; basketball, baseball and football. He was a member of the Touchet FFA Trap Team and also carried a project in Breeding and Market Swine.
In his younger years, he participated in 4-H; carrying projects in swine, horse, sewing and cooking. He also played baseball for the Pacific Little League and Babe Ruth, then umpired one summer for the Pacific Little League. He enjoyed bowling and bowled on the Youth League as well as subbing on the Service Club League. As a youth bowler, Justin participated in many Washington State Youth Bowling Tournaments, and won many local awards.
Justin enjoyed riding horses and was on the Touchet Equestrian Team (WAHSET) all four years in high school and served as the Drill Team Captain in his senior year. He was a member of the Walla Walla Valley Cowboy Church and had accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior a couple of years ago. Justin loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, kayaking and especially fishing. He was an accomplished welder and worked for his dad at Red Goat Fabrication.
He is survived by his parents, Gary and Angie McColley; and sister, Sierra McColley of Lowden; his grandparents, Lonna Borgens and Larry Dodd of Lowden; Lowden Borgens of Hawaii; Wyatt, Claudia, Emma and Cora Jo Borgens of Lowden; Jeff, Tina and Ruby Lenhart of Shoreline, WA; Darren and Sandy Goble of Lowden; Colton Goble serving in the Army at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and Andy and Robbin McColley of Vancouver, WA. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ron and Fran McColley of Kalama, WA.; great-grandmother, Tilly Bafaro of Walla Walla; uncle and aunt, Roger and Maryann Swanger of Yelm, WA; and uncle, Lloyd Swanger of Spokane, WA.
A celebration of life is planned for Friday, September 17, at the Milton-Freewater Jr Show Building from 4-8 PM. Please come by and enjoy a BBQ (Justin’s favorite) and help celebrate Justin’s life.
Family requests that Memorial contributions be made in Justin’s name to the Walla Walla Valley Cowboy Church “Building Fund” or to a charity of the donor’s choice.