June Mae Potter Thompson
January 5, 1942 — August 23, 2021
June Mae Potter Thompson, age 79, went home to rest in the Lord’s arms on August 23, 2021, surrounded by her children. She was born on January 5, 1942, to Willard and Lucille Potter in Lincoln, NE. The family moved west and settled in Milton-Freewater, where she spent her grade school and high school years, graduating from Mac High. After high school she married Ronald Thompson and together they had two beautiful children, Rick and Rhonda, who were the loves of her life.
The family moved to the Portland, OR area where she worked as a product representative and spent much of her time cheering on her children at their sporting events, boating, fishing, and camping on the Columbia River with family and friends. She and Ronald later divorced, and upon a trip to visit her sister in Phoenix, AZ she met her soulmate and lifelong partner Chuck Wittfoth. June made her home in Phoenix with Chuck, where she loved the warm weather, but every year they spent part of the summer in the Pacific Northwest visiting family and friends and doing what they both loved, camping and fishing.
June celebrated the birth of her two adored, and long awaited for, grandchildren, shortly before suffering a brain aneurysm that changed her life. She worked tirelessly with the help of Chuck who would not leave her side until his passing in 2020, to regain some mobility. Her indomitable spirit was admirable and never once did she complain about the radical change in her lifestyle and the pain she suffered confined to a wheelchair for the last 23 years of her beautiful life. She was a devoted mother and her children’s biggest cheerleader all her life. She was a wonderful partner to Chuck, a loving and generous mother-in-law, a patient and adoring grandmother, a kind and supportive sister and friend, and always championed the underdog. Her beautiful smile, laughter and sense of humor lit up a room. Her generous and compassionate spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
June is survived by her son, Rick Thompson and wife Laurie; her daughter, Rhonda Thompson and her life partner Ann Woodrick; her grandchildren, Natalie Thompson and Nash Thompson; her brother, Gene Potter and wife Marilyn; and many, much loved nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess Willard Potter and Lucille Richmond; her sister, Betty Harter; and partner, Charles Wittfoth.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.