March 5, 1932 — July 19, 2020
June Louise Ponther, 88, of College Place, WA, passed away on July 19, 2020.
She was born in Takoma Park, Maryland, on March 5, 1932, to Guy Field and Julia (Marsh) Field. Due to a clerical error, June Louise Field's birth certificate has "March 6, 1932" listed as her date of birth, and so she continued to celebrate her birthday on both the 5th and the 6th each March.
Her family lived in multiple places in Michigan and Idaho. They eventually moved to a log house near Newport, Washington, where June lived with her six siblings, mother, and step-father, David Mandigo. "We were poor but happy," June would say.
She considered her siblings to be her closest friends. June was born after Marie Chadwick (1930-2020) and before David Mandigo (1937-2016), Kathleen Whitehouse, Wallace Mandigo, Roseann Wood, and Russell Mandigo (1942-2020).
June attended Walla Walla Valley Academy for her first year of high school, and then she went to Upper Columbia Academy (Spangle, WA) for the remainder of high school. There, she met her future husband, Larry Larson. Larry and June were married on September 25, 1950, in an elopement to Clarkston, WA. They had four children: Debbie, Ted, Susan, and Teresa. The family lived in Milton-Freewater, OR, where they had a farm, and they later moved to College Place, WA. Susan passed away in 1991, and Larry passed away in 2000.
June married Al Lorang in 2002, but they were married for only one year before Al passed away in 2003. June married Harold Ponther in October of 2004. Harold and June enjoyed their yearly trips to Arizona, where they cheered for the Seattle Mariners during spring training.
June is also dearly missed by ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren (with another great-grandchild currently on the way), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In her own words: "I love them to pieces."
June was a fourth-generation Seventh-day Adventist, and a graveside service will be held on August 9 at 10:00 am at Mt. Hope Cemetery in College Place, WA. The family requests that those in attendance practice social distancing and wear face masks when in close proximity to others. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.