June Elizabeth Blakemore
July 4, 1926 — December 9, 2019
June E. Blakemore passed away at the age of 93, at her home in Walla Walla with family by her side.
June was born July 4, 1926, to Erland and Magdaline Johnson in Spokane. June attended elementary schools in Spokane, graduating from John Rogers High School.
She married Robert E. Blakemore on September 6, 1946, in Spokane. Bob and June moved to the family farm in Oakesdale, WA, in 1947.
June was a stay at home wife raising three sons and helping Bob on the ranch. June never missed the opportunity to attend her boys’ sporting events all through the school years.
Bob and June sold the farm in 1981 and moved to Spokane. They then relocated to Sun Lakes, AZ in 1988. In August of 2015, they moved to Wheatland Village in Walla Walla.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Erland and Magdaline; brothers, Kenny and Darrell; sister, Ester; and grandson, Jeremy Blakemore. She is survived by her husband, Robert; three sons, Bob (Kitty) of Prescott, AZ, Don (Rhonda) of Touchet, and Jerry of Prescott, AZ.; brother, Leroy Johnson; sister, Lavonne Shaw; June has five granddaughters, Jennifer, Jill, Kelsey, Emily, and Sarah; three great-grandsons, Brody, Caden, and Lane.
A memorial service will be planned for the Spring of 2020.