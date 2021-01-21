June Arlene Schmidtgall
Dec. 5, 1928 — Jan. 16, 2021
June Arlene Schmidtgall of Athena, died January 16, 2021, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. She was 92 years old at the time of her death. Due to COVID restrictions on gatherings and the inclement weather, a private graveside service will be held. In the spring or early summer, there will be a Celebration of Life for the public.
June was born in Lind, WA on December 5, 1928, to Harry and Hilda Thompson Thomas. Part of her childhood was in Lind, WA and Elgin, OR before moving to Athena. She attended schools in Elgin and Athena, and graduated from Athena High School. In November 1949, she married Garrett Schmidtgall in Athena. She lived in the house built by her husband and father-in-law for the next 71 years.
She began working at U.S. Bank in Athena at 16 years of age, retiring as Operations Officer in 1985. June was 19 years old when the bank was robbed in 1948. At that time the bank was located in the brick building directly across from the Sugar Shack.
She was baptized and became a member of Athena Baptist Church on March 29, 1942, where she held numerous positions over the years. She was also active in the Women’s Mission Society, American Legion Auxiliary, Seowan Sewing Group, Study Club, Jolly Circle, and Chamber of Commerce. She was instrumental in Cycle Oregon’s stop in Athena. In 1990 she was chosen as Citizen of the Year.
June was a sociable person and liked spending time with her close friends known as the “Cotton Tops,” due to the color of their hair. Family was very important, and she especially enjoyed holiday gatherings. She loved being the hostess.
Some of the travels June enjoyed were to Hawaii, Israel, England, Minnesota, Kansas, and Disneyland.
Some of June’s interests were reading, quilting, and pie baking. She took pride in maintaining her yard and flowers. Even in her 80s she was still mowing her lawn. One day while mowing, the ambulance arrived at her home summoned by her medical alert device. It was a false alarm, as she had accidentally activated it. She turned off the lawn mower and asked the EMT’s “why are you at my house?”
June was able to live independently in her home with help from family, friends, and her special caregiver, Amanda. The family will always be grateful for the wonderful care and friendship provided by Amanda.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Garrett; her parents; two brothers, Harry and Stan; and two sisters, Hazel and Harriett. She is survived by her children: Connie (Dave) Johnson, Gary (Kathleen) Schmidtgall, and David (Kathy) Schmidtgall; grandchildren: Tabitha Canada, Kristina (Kevin) Ormond, Adam (Rhonda) Schmidtgall, Michael (Jaclyn) Schmidtgall, and Brandon (Kristin) Schmidtgall; her 12 great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Athena Baptist Church or the Friends of the Weston Library.
