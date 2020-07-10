Julia Manuel
November 16, 1932 — July 6, 2020
Julia Manuel, 87, of College Place, passed away at home on July 6, 2020. She was born, November 16, 1932, in Hackensack, New Jersey to Julia (Coons) and Thomas Roscoe.
Julia’s early family life involved travel throughout the U.S., her father’s job required frequent moves. She graduated high school in Fort Worth, Texas and went on to graduate from Texas Woman’s University. Julia moved to Walla Walla, to accept a position of Occupational Therapist at the VA Hospital where she met her husband John Manuel, they were married February 19, 1956. Julia retired as Chief Occupational therapist at the VA in the early 1980s. Although John and Julie were very different people from different backgrounds and different education levels, their lives demonstrated communication, teamwork, and support for each other – family and friends always came first. She and John then were able to travel all over the country seeing the sights and fishing in their big blue truck and camper.
Julia was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Francis Altar Society and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She loved life and loved to laugh. She enjoyed yardsaling, sewing and quilting, beading and painting ceramics – always open for a new experience and about every craft there was. She loved Hobby Lobby and was thrilled when they finally opened a store here in WW, though by that time she wasn’t able to get around much. What she liked most was being able to share her crafting with other people and gifting the fruits of her labor to anyone she met. She took great pleasure in participating in adventures with her family and friends. She loved anything involving butterflies, big flowers, bright colors and laughter.
She is survived by her daughters, Lorraine A. Manuel of College Place, Janet M. Manuel of Walla Walla, Theresa D. Barker of College Grove, TN; Thomas R. Magnoni of Pasco, WA. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Dana (Roger) Rabourne and John (Anna) Barker; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Cadence Rabourne; and her sister, Janet M Daling of Sun Lakes, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be held at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home at 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Walla Walla. After a private interment, Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 2:30 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020. All attendees are asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Seating is limited due to covid rules.
The family would like to thank Hospice, Fresenius, and local medical workers who were all instrumental in making Julia’s final years more comfortable.
Memorial donations may be made to Walla Walla Catholic Schools, Walla Walla Hospice or St Francis Catholic Church through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.