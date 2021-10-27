Julia La Velle (Harris) Milleson
December 14, 1929 — October 21, 2021
Julia La Velle (Harris)
Milleson passed peacefully at home on October 21, 2021. She was a long-time resident of Harney County, but had lived in Milton-Freewater the past 11 years.
She is survived by her sons, John L “Captain” and his wife Pam, and James Virgil and his wife Terry. She had three grandchildren: Jennifer Milleson, John Robert Milleson and Heather Milleson. Also surviving are two sisters: Kathryn Hill of Phoenix, Arizona and Lynn Mims of Burns, Oregon; sister-in-law, Myra Milleson of Pineville, Missouri; step-brother, Wayne Wickizer of Ogden, Utah; five great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson, three nieces, and one nephew.
She was an active member of Grace Presbyterian Church of Milton-Freewater, and also often attended the Stateline Church. She joined the Blue Mountain Fiddlers Group, and two other area music groups, as well as the Oregon Old-Time Fiddlers Association, and attended as many shows, performances at care homes and jam sessions as she was able to travel to for years. She belonged to the Milton-Freewater Senior Center, and volunteered there with the meals program.
An actively pursued goal of Julia’s for many years was to visit all 50 states, and as many of their capital cities as possible. Many trips with family and friends from home had made this nearly complete by 2001 when Alaska was added to the list, leaving only one more; and then in 2018 she had the opportunity to travel to Hawaii with the local Ukeladies group.
A Celebration of Life is being held in Milton-Freewater, on Saturday, October 30, at 2:00 PM at the Grace Presbyterian Church, 703 S. Main, Milton-Freewater. The family asks that donations be made to the Milton-Freewater Senior Center in lieu of flowers.
