Judith Lorraine
Cornwell Luxton
Dec. 25, 1943 — April 14, 2020
Judith Lorraine Cornwell Luxton was born on Christmas Day, 1943, in the City of Angels. Three years later a doted upon brother, Leonard Cornwell was born. After spending a short time in Los Angeles, her family moved to Sunnyvale, California graduating from Mountain View Academy in 1962. While there she was heavily involved in various music groups. In years to come she remained in close contact with many of her classmates, faithfully attending and helping plan alumni events. Following academy she ventured south to attend La Sierra College in Riverside, California. While there she studied Pre-Wed, graduating after being quite successful in her venture. During the summer of 1963 she spotted a tall, handsome, dark haired fella in the dining hall. Taken by his good looks and apparent kind nature, she asked her girlfriend to spy on his meal card so his name and residence hall could be identified. Shortly thereafter, they began to court marrying June 7, 1964 in San Diego at a quaint white wedding chapel.
She devoted much of her life to being the best damn Domestic Engineer her family could hope for. She was a doting wife to Larry for almost 56 lovely years. An accomplishment worth noting. To this union was born four beautiful babies, 2 boys, 2 girls. Brian Dale, 1964, Jacqueline Denise, 1971, Lisa Renee, 1974, Jason Matthew, 1975. While her husband faithfully worked outside of the home providing an adequate wellbeing, she was a super-duper thrift store shopper and tirelessly blessed her family with homemade meals, amazing birthday cakes, and signature “Judy Treats”. Whenever requested she carefully sewed countless fancy dresses for her girls, and darling tailored pieces for her boys. When her children were married, she blessed us with her sewing skills, even handmaking her daughter-in-law’s gown. She dreamed of making many quilts, while winning several block lottos.
After her brood of children were grown, she transitioned most of her energy to the 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren God gave her. Selflessly caring for, providing clothes, meals, free groceries, mission trip funds, car loans, and a place to stay when needed. Whenever one of the grands asked for something, her infamous response was “I suppose”.
With a kiss on her lips from her sweetheart of over 50 years, Judy found her wings, learned to fly, and flew away to be with her creator on the afternoon of April 14, 2020. She was in her home surrounded by those she loved the most. We feel lucky and blessed to have traveled so far with this beautiful woman. “Quite the woman”, as her husband says. We will go on, standing tall, and we will meet again on the other side, a little further on up the road. We Love you, Lori, Sister, Mom, Grandma, Grandma-Grandma.