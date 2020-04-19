Judith L. Luxton Apr 19, 2020 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Judith L. LuxtonDec. 25, 1943 — April 14, 2020 COLLEGE PLACE -Judith “Judy” L. Luxton, 76, died April 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Judith L. Luxton Walla Walla Rd Arrangement Dalles Pend Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists